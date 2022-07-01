Left Menu

London stocks kick off second half on downbeat note

UK stocks slipped on Friday and were on course for their fourth weekly decline in five, as worries about aggressive central bank actions causing a sharp economic downturn kept investor sentiment subdued globally. The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% and the domestically focussed midcap FTSE 250 declined 0.3%, starting the second half of 2022 on a downbeat note after a rough first half amid worries that rapid rate hikes to tame high inflation would trigger a global recession.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-07-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 13:46 IST
London stocks kick off second half on downbeat note
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK stocks slipped on Friday and were on course for their fourth weekly decline in five, as worries about aggressive central bank actions causing a sharp economic downturn kept investor sentiment subdued globally.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.1% and the domestically focussed midcap FTSE 250 declined 0.3%, starting the second half of 2022 on a downbeat note after a rough first half amid worries that rapid rate hikes to tame high inflation would trigger a global recession. "Inflation will remain the major driving factor for markets in the second half, and the overall market sentiment will hugely depend on inflation numbers," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"The only thing that could help inflation fears ease is lower energy and commodity prices." The Bank of England (BoE) has raised interest rates five times since December and its next scheduled announcement is on Aug. 4, with some market players expecting a bigger hike of 50 basis points (bps).

Inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in May, the fastest pace among the Group of Seven wealthy nations. The Times reported late on Thursday that Britain had proposed a cut in value-added tax, or VAT, to help households with the cost of living.

On Friday, healthcare and industrial metal and mining stocks were the biggest drags on the FTSE 100. Shell rose 1.1% after falling in early trade on news that the oil major had suspended plans to sell its onshore oil assets in Nigeria, and after Russia moved to create a new firm to take charge of the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project.

Shell, together with two Japanese trading companies, holds just under a 50% stake in Sakhalin Energy Investment Co. Jupiter Fund Management and Abrdn slid 2.6% and 1.8%, respectively, after Citigroup downgraded the fund managers' stocks to "sell" from "neutral".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022