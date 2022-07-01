Left Menu

India says Modi, Russia's Putin discuss energy, food markets

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Left) Russian President Vladimir Putin (Right) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone on Friday and discussed the state of global energy and food markets, Modi's office said in a statement https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetail.aspx?PRID=1838562, as India keeps buying Russian crude oil.

"They exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers and pharma products could be encouraged further," the statement said. "The leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets."

The statement said Modi urged Putin to go for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

