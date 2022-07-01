Left Menu

Lawmakers threaten to sue EU if it labels gas investments as 'green'

If Parliament does not reject the gas and nuclear rules, and they pass into law, some members will attempt to sue, said EU lawmaker Paul Tang, the EU parliament's lead negotiator on green bonds laws and part of its negotiating team on the taxonomy. "The parliament will definitely try to go to court ...

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:08 IST
Lawmakers threaten to sue EU if it labels gas investments as 'green'
Paul Tang Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Some members of the European Parliament intend to take legal action against the European Commission if its plan to label gas and nuclear energy investments as climate-friendly becomes law, according to a lead lawmaker on EU green finance rules.

The European Parliament will decide next week whether to accept or reject the Commission's proposal to classify gas and nuclear power plants as green in the EU's "taxonomy" - a list of investments that can be marketed as sustainable. If Parliament does not reject the gas and nuclear rules, and they pass into law, some members will attempt to sue, said EU lawmaker Paul Tang, the EU parliament's lead negotiator on green bonds laws and part of its negotiating team on the taxonomy.

"The parliament will definitely try to go to court ... We will argue that it goes against the primary legislation and we're definitely going to fight for that," he said. The motion up for vote in the parliament would reject the plan on the grounds that it fails to comply with an existing EU law, which says that to be labeled green, an investment must "substantially" contribute to one of six environmental goals, and not harm the others.

"It's going to be a tight vote," Tang said. To pass, the motion must win support from a majority of the assembly's 705 lawmakers.

The European Commission declined to comment. Sirpa Pietikainen, one of Parliament's lead negotiators on the taxonomy, said she would back legal action if parliament failed to block the rules.

"If it comes to it, I would be supportive of legal action and part of the group of MEPs taking this to court," Pietikainen said. Austria and Luxembourg, both opponents of nuclear energy, have also threatened to sue Brussels over the plan.

With its sustainable investment label, the EU had aimed to set a unifying standard for green finance and guide private capital towards investments that support climate change goals. But the gas and nuclear plan has split EU countries and lawmakers, reflecting broader disagreements over how Europe should cut its emissions. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, has intensified that debate.

Countries including Poland and Bulgaria had lobbied for the taxonomy to incentivize gas investments to help them phase out more-polluting coal. Others, such as Denmark and Luxembourg, argued it would not be credible to label a fossil fuel as "green" .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022