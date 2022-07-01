Left Menu

Iffco gets patent for nano urea, nano DAP for 20 years

Fertiliser cooperative major Iffco Ltd on Friday said it has bagged a patent for its two new products -- nano urea and nano DAP -- developed using nano-technology. This intellectual property of IFFCO Nano Urea and Nano DAP will strengthen Indian economy by reducing input cost to agriculture..., Iffco Managing Director US Awasthi said.

01-07-2022
Fertiliser cooperative major Iffco Ltd on Friday said it has bagged a patent for its two new products -- nano urea and nano DAP -- developed using nano-technology. Urea and Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) are largely consumed fertilisers in the country. Iffco has received the patent for their nano variants from the Indian government for a period of 20 years, it said in a statement. ''This intellectual property of IFFCO Nano Urea and Nano DAP will strengthen Indian economy by reducing input cost to agriculture...,'' Iffco Managing Director US Awasthi said. Iffco's nano urea and nano DAP next-generation fertilisers are benefiting farmers and the environment. These products will be instrumental in reducing soil, air and water pollution, as per the statement.

The novel products require less quantities to produce quantities of quality crops, while at the same time keeping soil healthy. This is an effort to save soil from excessive use of chemicals, a long-standing vision and commitment of Iffco, Awasthi noted.

