MCD seizes nearly 700 kg single-use plastic items; violators penalised

Civic authorities on Friday seized nearly 700 kg of plastic items and issued over 350 challans in its jurisdiction in view of the countrywide ban on single-use plastic (SUP), an official statement said.

According to the statement, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is taking all necessary steps to ensure the enforcement of the ban by forming squads to check the use of SUP items and also spread awareness among people.

''The MCD has seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans in its jurisdiction in view of the single use plastic ban. Total 125 enforcement teams have been constituted at zonal level to eliminate stocking, sale and usage of banned items,'' the civic body said in the statement.

According to government officials, the ban on certain SUP items kicked in on Friday, with state governments initiating an enforcement campaign to identify and close down units engaging in production, distribution, stocking and sale of such items.

The MCD said identified SUP items include earbud sticks and sticks used for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packaging films around confectionary boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners of less than 100 microns and stirrers.

''Teams at zonal level are also spreading awareness amongst the public, street vendors and shopkeepers and also connecting with market associations regarding the usage of jute or cloth bags in place of single-use plastic,'' the statement said.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had on Tuesday said the government had given enough time to the industry and the public to prepare for the ban and it hopes for everyone's cooperation.

Violation of the ban will invite punitive action, including a fine or a jail term or both, detailed under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act and under bylaws of the respective municipal corporations, officials in the Union environment ministry said.

