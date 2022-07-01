Left Menu

5 killed due to lightning in Bihar, CM announces ex-gratia

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the deaths of five people in lightning on Friday and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each of the deceased' family members.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 01-07-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 22:35 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the deaths of five people in lightning on Friday and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each of the deceased' family members. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "5 people died due to lightning in 3 districts of the state. My deepest condolences to the affected families. An ex-gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh will be given immediately to the next of kin of all the deceased."

He also urged people to be vigilant in adverse weather and to follow the recommendations issued by the Disaster Management Department to avoid thunderstorms. "All people should take full vigil in bad weather and follow the suggestions issued by the Disaster Management Department from time to time. Stay at home in bad weather and stay safe," he added. (ANI)

