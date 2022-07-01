IRCTC's online bus ticket booking vertical grosses Rs 5 cr in FY 2021-22

The online bus ticket vertical of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) grossed a revenue of around Rs 5 crore in the FY 2021-22, informed the officials on Friday. "With several disruptions due to the subsequent waves of COVID, the bus ticketing business has grown slowly but steadily. FY 2021-22, this vertical earned a gross revenue of around Rs 5 crore with IRCTC earnings of around Rs 35 lakhs," said Chief Public Relation Officer (IRCTC), Anand Kumar Jha.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when the tourism business was at an all-time low and train movement was also restricted, IRCTC started with online Bus Ticketing Booking as a business vertical and provide another mode of transport as last-mile connectivity to the masses. He also highlighted that the statistics going north, the new vertical had tremendous potential.

"The business has tremendous potential and this can be scaled up by more than 100 per cent in the current FY," he added. It is also notable that IRCTC's counter booking facility for buses has already been made live. These efforts are being made to increase the visibility of this facility so that the public may avail of this facility. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)