Norwegian Mission shows support for India's ban on certain single-use plastic items

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 23:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
In a show of support for India's ban on certain single-use plastic (SUP) items, the Norwegian Embassy here has decided to stop using water bottles and other such plastic items.

The ban on certain single-use plastic (SUP) items kicked in from Friday, with state governments initiating an enforcement campaign to identify and close down units engaged in production, distribution, stocking and sale of such items.

''In show of support to India's important #SingleUsePlasticban from today, we @norwayinindia has decided to stop using #SingleUsePlastic water bottles & other items,'' the Norwegian Embassy said in a tweet.

Deputy head of Norwegian Mission Martine Aamdal Bottheim distributed steel bottles to everyone at the mission so no one uses plastic bottles again.

Though several manufacturers have said they are not prepared to implement the ban due to a lack of alternatives, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had on Tuesday said the government had given enough time to the industry and the general public to prepare for the ban on SUP items and it hopes for everyone's cooperation in implementing it from July 1.

Violation of the ban will invite punitive action, including a fine or a jail term or both, detailed under section 15 of the Environment Protection Act (EPA) and under bylaws of respective municipal corporations, officials in the Union environment ministry said.

