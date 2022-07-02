Delhi govt to plant 35 lakh plants in 2022 to fight pollution, says Environment minister

To fight pollution more effectively, the Delhi government is aiming to plant 35 lakh plants in the national capital in 2022, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday.

We are taking multiple measures to further improve Delhi’s green cover. We aim to plant 35 lakh plants in Delhi via different agencies this year, Rai said.

The government will also launch a 15-day plantation drive 'Van Mahotsav' from July 11 in the city, he said.

''Delhi government has been working relentlessly to improve the environment of the city. The steps that we have taken to combat pollution have set an example for the entire country,'' Rai said.

He also said contact numbers of 14 nurseries in various parts of Delhi will be made available to people.

''Delhi has increased its green belt up to 32 per cent and we aim to increase it further,'' Rai said at an event, where he distributed free medicinal saplings as a part of Delhi government's initiative to plant more trees.

He said the Delhi cabinet has also decided to promote urban farming so that people can grow vegetables within the premises of their residences.

