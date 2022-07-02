Running the govt by consultation & consensus: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday asserted that his style of running the government was through a process of consultation and consensus, aimed at improving the lot of the people, and not one-sided.

Assuring that he will not let the people down under any circumstances, the Chief Minister expressed a wish to be in their hearts, in every household.

He was speaking after distributing welfare aids to the tune of Rs 500 crore to about 80,750 people and inaugurating 95 projects completed at an estimated cost of Rs 28.60 crore. Besides, he laid the foundation stones for 99 new projects on the occasion.

Launching a broadside against his political adversaries, the Chief Minister, without naming anyone, said he has no time to respond to unwarranted criticism because he was running short of time to serve the people. ''I am here to do good to the people and am running short of time to serve them,'' he said.

''I feel sad for those who criticise me and my government and thereby seek publicity. I am not prepared to reply to those who are not bothered about their honour, and vomit in front of mikes to show their presence,'' the Chief Minister said.

Admonishing the media for seeking comments from such people, Stalin advised the media to ''go ask the people to know about the state government's performance''.

''The DMK government has achieved a lot in less than a year after coming to power,'' he said and asked the media to ask the women, students, farmers, youth, tribals, physically challenged, environmentalists, social activists and the downtrodden about how his government is delivering upon its poll assurances.

Pointing out that he was willing to fulfill each and every genuine demand of the people, the Chief Minister said, ''I am here working on a consultative process and consensus to implement people-friendly policies and schemes.'' ''I wish to light a lamp in every household in Tamil Nadu. A lamp that emanates wisdom, radiates love and service and be beneficial to others. People have made me a Chief Minister with hopes of seeing improvement in their lives and I will not let them down,'' Stalin emphasised.

Announcing new projects for Karur district including a new bus stand for Rs 47 crore and setting up of an advanced testing lab for the textile sector, Stalin said he could gauge from the expression on people's faces that they were happy with his rule.

''I see happiness on the faces of the people indicating a reflection of my good governance... and this sea of humanity in Karur that has gathered for this government meeting is a testimony to that,'' the Chief Minister said.

