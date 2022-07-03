Left Menu

Russia's Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine at 42.1 mcm

03-07-2022
Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 million cubic metres (mcm) on Sunday compared with 42.15 mcm on Saturday.

An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point had again been rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

