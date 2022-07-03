Algeria to review gas prices with all its clients - Sonatrach's CEO
Algeria is negotiating with all its clients to review gas prices, state oil and gas producer Sonatrach's CEO, Tewfik Hakkar, told reporters on Sunday.
Hakkar added that the review of the prices is not targeting a single company or country.
