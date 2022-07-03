Left Menu

Algeria to review gas prices with all its clients - Sonatrach's CEO

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 16:08 IST
Sonatrach Image Credit: Facebook (SONATRACH)
  • Algeria

Algeria is negotiating with all its clients to review gas prices, state oil and gas producer Sonatrach's CEO, Tewfik Hakkar, told reporters on Sunday.

Hakkar added that the review of the prices is not targeting a single company or country.

