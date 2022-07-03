Left Menu

Farmers demanding rollback of proposed land acquisition by HSIIDC gherao BJP MLA's house

Farmers from Manesar demanding a rollback of the proposed acquisition of 1,810 acres of land by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation HSIIDC on Sunday gheraoed the house of Satya Prakash Jarawata, the BJP MLA from Pataudi.The farmers led by the Zameen Bachao Sangharsh Samiti were demanding a permanent rollback of the proposed land acquisition, claiming they are being paid compensation at 10-year-old rates.They have refused to accept the compensation and handover the lands to the HSIIDC.The acquisition should be cancelled immediately like it was done in Rewari.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-07-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 23:00 IST
Farmers demanding rollback of proposed land acquisition by HSIIDC gherao BJP MLA's house
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers from Manesar demanding a rollback of the proposed acquisition of 1,810 acres of land by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) on Sunday gheraoed the house of Satya Prakash Jarawata, the BJP MLA from Pataudi.

The farmers led by the Zameen Bachao Sangharsh Samiti were demanding a permanent rollback of the proposed land acquisition, claiming they are being paid compensation at 10-year-old rates.

They have refused to accept the compensation and handover the lands to the HSIIDC.

''The acquisition should be cancelled immediately like it was done in Rewari. They are paying us at 10 year old rates while we all know that land rates are skyrocketing. This is our sole way of earning and can't give it for peanuts. We will continue protests till a complete rollback is announced,'' said one of the protesters.

The lands belong to three villages of Kasam, sahrawan and Kukrol villages and are being acquired for making Industrial area phase 3. Jarawata met the protesters and promised action. He said he has been taking up the issue with the government and would reinforce the same.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022