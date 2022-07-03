Farmers demanding rollback of proposed land acquisition by HSIIDC gherao BJP MLA's house

Farmers from Manesar demanding a rollback of the proposed acquisition of 1,810 acres of land by the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) on Sunday gheraoed the house of Satya Prakash Jarawata, the BJP MLA from Pataudi.

The farmers led by the Zameen Bachao Sangharsh Samiti were demanding a permanent rollback of the proposed land acquisition, claiming they are being paid compensation at 10-year-old rates.

They have refused to accept the compensation and handover the lands to the HSIIDC.

''The acquisition should be cancelled immediately like it was done in Rewari. They are paying us at 10 year old rates while we all know that land rates are skyrocketing. This is our sole way of earning and can't give it for peanuts. We will continue protests till a complete rollback is announced,'' said one of the protesters.

The lands belong to three villages of Kasam, sahrawan and Kukrol villages and are being acquired for making Industrial area phase 3. Jarawata met the protesters and promised action. He said he has been taking up the issue with the government and would reinforce the same.

