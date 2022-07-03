Left Menu

Bihar CM condoles deaths in Dimapur road accident

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the death of four labourers in a road accident in Dimapur, Nagaland.

03-07-2022
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the death of four labourers in a road accident in Dimapur, Nagaland. "Tragic death of 4 labourers living in Kodha block of Katihar district in a road accident in Dimapur, Nagaland. May God give strength to the bereaved families to be patient," tweeted the Chief minister.

The chief minister also announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. "An ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lakh each will be given to the families of the four deceased labourers of Bihar from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," added Kumar in another tweet.

The chief minister also directed the local commissioner of Bihar in Delhi to make arrangements for transporting the bodies of the labourers to their native villages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

