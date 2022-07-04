Left Menu

Himachal: 10 dead, several injured as school bus falls off cliff in Kullu

At least 10 people, including school children, were killed and several injured after a private bus rolled off a cliff in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday morning, an official said.

04-07-2022
The school bus after accident. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
At least 10 people, including school children, were killed and several injured after a private bus rolled off a cliff in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday morning, an official said. The incident happened around 8 a.m at the Jangla area of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road.

Several school children were travelling on the bus. "The school bus was en-route from Kullu-to Sainj on Neoli-Shansher road in Sainj valley. Death numbers may rise. The rescue operation is underway," said Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg.

Meanwhile, the injured are being shifted to local hospitals in Kullu. Medical and rescue teams from Kullu have moved to the site of the mishap. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

