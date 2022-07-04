Left Menu

Germany's 15 billion euro credit line for gas might not be enough, regulator warns

It is one step before the government rations fuel consumption. Russia might continue to suspend gas flows through the pipeline beyond a planned maintenance shutdown this month, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Saturday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-07-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 11:50 IST
Germany's 15 billion euro credit line for gas might not be enough, regulator warns
Bundesnetzagentur Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

The head of Germany's energy regulator warned that the 15 billion euros ($15.64 billion) worth of credit lines provided by the government to buy gas for storage facilities may not be enough, according to an interview in the WirtschaftsWoche magazine on Monday. Germany has sounded the alarm over gas shortages in response to dwindling supplies from Russia, in an escalating energy standoff between the West and Moscow after the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Bundesnetzagentur head Klaus Mueller said that the 15 billion euros might not be enough for Germany to fill up its gas storage by the winter because the supply squeeze may push up prices even higher in the meantime. Germany has federally mandated targets to fill up its gas storage to 80% and 90% by October and November, respectively. Current storage levels are at about 61%.

"The more the gas price rises, the more expensive it becomes to reach the statutory storage targets for October and November," Mueller was quoted as saying. Europe's largest economy could also face gas shortages in the coming months if Russian gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, set to be temporarily stopped for maintenance in July, do not resume, Mueller warned.

"Based on our recent experience dealing with Russia, it would be irresponsible to assume that everything will be fine on its own." Germany moved to stage two of a three-tier emergency gas plan last month after Russia reduced deliveries via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. It is one step before the government rations fuel consumption.

Russia might continue to suspend gas flows through the pipeline beyond a planned maintenance shutdown this month, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Saturday. ($1 = 0.9589 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA; U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round; Golf-Casey latest to join Saudi-backed LIV Golf and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022