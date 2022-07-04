Gazprom says exports of gas to Europe via Ukraine at 42.1 mcm
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-07-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 12:25 IST
Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.1 million cubic meters (mcm) on Monday, unchanged from Sunday.
An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point had again been rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
