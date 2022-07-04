Left Menu

AIUDF chief appeals to Muslims to not sacrifice cows on Eid

Assam State Jamiat Ulama president and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has appealed to the Muslim community to not sacrifice cows while celebrating Eid-ul-Adha this year on July 10.

AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam State Jamiat Ulama president and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has appealed to the Muslim community to not sacrifice cows while celebrating Eid-ul-Adha this year on July 10. Acknowledging the existence of diverse religions in the country and considering the Hindu religion's ritual of worshipping the cow as a holy symbol, Ajmal has requested the Muslim community of Assam to offer the sacrifice using other animals to fulfil religious obligations and avoid hurting the sentiments of other religions.

"In our religion, it is forbidden to hurt an animal. It is not necessary to kill cows while offering a sacrifice during Eid. There are diverse people in the country who practice the Sanatan faith (Hinduism) and worship the cow as their holy mother, so why do we have to kill the cow? We are appealing to the Muslim community people not to sacrifice cows, use other animals to offer sacrifice, Almighty Allah will accept your sacrifice," Ajmal said. Ajmal further stated that he has reiterated the very same appeal made two years back by Darul Uloom Deoband, the country's largest Islamic academic institute to not sacrifice cows during Eid. (ANI)

