Army airlifts injured Amarnath Yatra pilgrim

The Indian Army on Monday airlifted a critically injured Amarnath pilgrim from Brarimarg helipad on Baltal track in Jammu and Kashmir to the nearest medical facility after his pony lost balance and he fell around 100 feet down towards Sindh river, said an official statement.

The Indian Army on Monday airlifted a critically injured Amarnath pilgrim from Brarimarg helipad on Baltal track in Jammu and Kashmir to the nearest medical facility after his pony lost balance and he fell around 100 feet down towards Sindh river, said an official statement. A 50-year-old pilgrim, Satyanarayan Toshneya hailing from Akola district in Maharashtra fell down in a river while coming back from Amarnath Yatra.

"A 50-year-old pilgrim, Satyanarayan Toshneya hailing from Akola, Maharashtra, was coming back from Holy Cave after Darshan along with daughter and wife on a pony. Near Brarimarg, the pony got imbalanced and the individual fell down, approximately 100ft toward the river. The individual sustained a severe head injury and fractures in the chest," an official statement by PRO (Defence) Srinagar said. Army troops, along with Mobile Rescue Team rushed to the spot and evacuated the individual to the medical aid post of the Army, Bararimarg.

"He was provided with first aid and a helicopter was called for immediately and the individual was evacuated from Bararimarg helipad. He is accompanied by his daughter. The individual has been shifted to Srinagar for further treatment," the statement added. (ANI)

