Left Menu

Saudi Arabia allocates $5 bln to tackle rising prices

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 22:48 IST
Saudi Arabia allocates $5 bln to tackle rising prices
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Saudi king has ordered the allocation of 20 billion riyals ($5.33 billion) to tackle the effects of the rising global prices, state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

Half of the allocated money will go to social insurance beneficiaries and the Citizen Account Program, it added.

Also Read: Saudi lifts Covid-related travel restrictions on citizens travelling to India, 3 other nations

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022