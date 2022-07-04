Left Menu

Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, Halliburton will not apply for new Kurdistan projects -Iraqi oil ministry

Iraq's oil ministry on Monday said that Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Halliburton will not apply for new energy projects in Iraq's Kurdistan region after a federal supreme court ruling. The three companies are in the process of liquidating and closing their existing tenders and contracts in the semi-autonomous region, the ministry's statement said.

Iraq's federal supreme court in February deemed an oil and gas law regulating the industry in Kurdistan to be unconstitutional and demanded that Kurdish authorities hand over crude supplies.

