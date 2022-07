BRIEF-Equinor: Strike Affecting Equinor-Operated Fields On The Norwegian Continental Shelf

Equinor ASA: * STRIKE IMPACT: STRIKE HITS EQUINOR-OPERATED FIELDS ON THE NORWEGIAN CONTINENTAL SHELF

* STRIKE IMPACT: HAS INITIATED SAFE CLOSURE OF THE FIELDS GUDRUN, OSEBERG SØR, AND OSEBERG ØST, AFTER MEMBERS OF THE ORGANIZATION LEDERNE WENT ON STRIKE FROM MIDNIGHT * STRIKE IMPACT: TOTAL PRODUCTION FROM GUDRUN, OSEBERG SØR, AND OSEBERG ØST ARE AROUND 89,000 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY, OF WHICH 27,500 BOE PER DAY IS GAS.

* STRIKE IMPACT: TOTAL PRODUCTION FROM HEIDRUN, KRISTIN/TYRIHANS, AND AASTA HANSTEEN IS AROUND 333,000 BOE PER DAY, OF WHICH 264,000 BOE PER DAY IS GAS. * STRIKE IMPACT: A FURTHER ESCALATION OF THE STRIKE HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED FROM 9 JULY, WITH SPACE RESIGNATIONS AT SLEIPNER, GULLFAKS A, AND GULLFAKS C. THE CONSEQUENCES OF THIS ESCALATION HAVE NOT YET BEEN CLARIFIED. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)