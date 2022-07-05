Gazprom says gas exports to Europe via Ukraine seen stable on Tuesday
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-07-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 12:28 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 42.15 million cubic metres (mcm) on Tuesday compared with 42.10 mcm on Monday.
An application to supply gas via the Sokhranovka entry point had again been rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
