Couple found murdered in UP's Kanpur

A couple was found murdered inside their house in the Barra area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-07-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 15:22 IST
Kanpur Joint Commissioner Anand Kulkarni. Image Credit: ANI
A couple was found murdered inside their house in the Barra area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the police said on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Munna Lal and his wife Rajdevi.

According to police, three men entered into their house and allegedly killed them. The son of the deceased Munnalal said that there was a dispute with his in-laws for a long time and last night two other people entered the house along with his parents and killed them, police said.

"Husband and wife were found murdered with their throats slit. As per information, three men entered their house and killed them. The family was in some dispute with the family of the elder daughter-in-law, which seems to be the reason for the murder. An investigation is on," Joint Commissioner Anand Kulkarni said. Currently, the police forensic team is collecting evidence and in the CCTV footage of the neighbourhood, some unknown persons are seen entering the house of deceased Munna Lal, a Police officer added later.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

