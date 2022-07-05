Left Menu

Germany to prioritize private households in case of gas emergency

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-07-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 17:52 IST
Germany to prioritize private households in case of gas emergency
Germany is sticking to its plan to prioritize private households in the case of a gas emergency, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday as he presented a revised law giving the government powers to bail out utilities struggling from rising gas prices.

Habeck said the gas market situation was tense and he could not say yet whether more stabilization measures would be needed but added that the government wants to prevent a domino effect in the gas market.

