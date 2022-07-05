SJVN clocks 12.29pc growth in power generation in April-June

State-run SJVN on Tuesday said its power generation rose by 12.29 per cent to 2,736.3 million units (MU) in the April-June quarter compared to the year-ago period.

SJVN Chairman & Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma in a statement said that technical expertise and excellence in plant maintenance and optimum utilization of the available resource led to this achievement.

All of the six power stations generated 2,736.3 MU of electricity in April-June, which is 299.7 MU more than the power generated in corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year, Sharma said.

''Our Power Stations have been setting and surpassing records in generation which reflects our commitment to be part of the expeditious carbon neutral growth of the nation.'' SJVN, started with a single hydro project in 1988 has since ventured into the field of wind, solar & thermal energy and power transmission.

The company has also diversified into power trading and have solid footprint in various states of India and neighbouring countries of Nepal & Bhutan.

SJVN is steadfast to actualise the Government of India’s vision of achieving 500 GW installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, the statement said.

The company is also committed to achieving its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.

