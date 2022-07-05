Egyptian Red Crescent and ICRC distribute food aid to thousands households in North Sinai

The Egyptian Red Crescent Society (ERCS), in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), concluded the distribution of 370 tons of food aid to 5,000 households in North Sinai.

The distribution, which was carried out by ERC volunteers last month, is meant to alleviate the consequences the events in North Sinai have had on residents.

This is the seventh time the ERC and the ICRC have responded to the humanitarian needs of North Sinai residents. In August 2021, 335 tons of food aid, 19 tons of hygiene kits, and floor mats were distributed to 5,000 households in the governorate.

This comes as part of ICRC and ERC's fruitful partnership, which enabled the two organizations to support 47,500 families (237,500 individuals) in North Sinai with food parcels and hygiene kits through this joint distribution programme that stated in 2017.

In 2021, the ERC and the ICRC started a joint livelihood program in favor of the families in need in North Sinai.

The program aims to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to improve the families' income by supporting them to establish small income-generating projects. Till now ERC assisted 115 families with livestock, agriculture, service and trade-based livelihoods and continue conducting needs assessment to assist 500 families with small scale income-generating activities at the end of this year

The program allocated 8.5 million Egyptian pounds to assist 500 vulnerable families during 2022 in the town of Shiekh Zuwied. Hundreds of families have so far registered to be part of the programme.

The Egyptian Red Crescent and the International Committee of the Red Cross operating as Red d Cross and Red Crescent movement component, with a strong operational partnership. This strategic partnership aimed to provide humanitarian support and reunite families, re-establishing contact between family members who have been separated as a result of conflict and other violence in the region.

The work of both humanitarian organizations is guided by the principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and independence that guide the RCRC Movement.

(With Inputs from APO)