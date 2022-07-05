Left Menu

Norway's labour minister summons striking oil union and employers to meeting

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 05-07-2022 23:34 IST

  
  • Norway

Norway's labour minister has summoned oil and gas industry executives and a striking labour union to a meeting on Tuesday, just hours before the conflict is due to escalate at midnight local time, a ministry spokesperson said.

The government has the power to intervene in strikes under certain circumstances, and summons from the labour minister is often a sign that a strike will end.

