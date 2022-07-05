Norway's labour minister summons striking oil union and employers to meeting
Norway's labour minister has summoned oil and gas industry executives and a striking labour union to a meeting on Tuesday, just hours before the conflict is due to escalate at midnight local time, a ministry spokesperson said.
The government has the power to intervene in strikes under certain circumstances, and summons from the labour minister is often a sign that a strike will end.
