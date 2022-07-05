Norway government stops strike in oil and gas sector, union says

The Norwegian government has on Tuesday intervened to stop a strike in the country's energy sector that had cut oil and gas output, a labour union leader told Reuters.

"Workers are going back to work as soon as possible," Lederne leader Audun Ingvartsen said in an interview.

