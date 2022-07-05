Left Menu

Norway government stops strike in oil and gas sector, union says

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 05-07-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 23:59 IST
  • Norway

The Norwegian government has on Tuesday intervened to stop a strike in the country's energy sector that had cut oil and gas output, a labour union leader told Reuters.

"Workers are going back to work as soon as possible," Lederne leader Audun Ingvartsen said in an interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

