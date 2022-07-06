Left Menu

GAIL invites investment proposals from startups operating in focus areas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 12:40 IST
GAIL invites investment proposals from startups operating in focus areas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

GAIL (India) Ltd, the nation's largest gas transmission and distribution firm, on Wednesday said it will invest in startups operating in focus areas and is now seeking investment proposals from startups.

The investments will be done through GAIL's startup initiative 'Pankh'.

''GAIL has now opened a fresh round for solicitation of investment proposals from the startups operating in focus areas which mainly include natural gas, petrochemicals, energy, project management, logistics, electric mobility, bio manure marketing, nanomaterials, IoT and data mining, environment, health and social,'' the firm said in a statement.

Details of focus areas are available on the GAIL website.

''The startups interested in equity investment from GAIL can apply through the link 'GAIL Pankh' on the GAIL website. The current solicitation round will remain open till July 31, 2022,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022