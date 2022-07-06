Left Menu

Ukraine expects harvest of at least 50 mln tonnes of grain, official says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-07-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 15:26 IST
Ukraine expects harvest of at least 50 mln tonnes of grain, official says
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine expects a grain harvest of at least 50 million tonnes this year, which is "not bad given all the difficulties," the country's first deputy agriculture minister said on Wednesday. Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, harvested a record 86 million tonnes of grain in 2021.

Taras Vysotskiy added in televised comments that most of Ukraine's 2022 wheat harvest would be of milling quality and that the country, which has been invaded by Russia, would have to export at least 30 million tonnes of the 2022 grain harvest in the 2022/23 season.

