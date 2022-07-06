Left Menu

Austria to challenge EU's "greenwashing" nuclear, gas decision

Austria will bring a legal complaint against the European Union's decision to classify gas and nuclear energy as green and sustainable transitional energy sources, its climate protection minister said. "Especially with the war waging in Ukraine, we can't have a greenwashing programme for investment in nuclear power and fossil gas," Leonore Gewessler said in a statement.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-07-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 17:15 IST
Austria to challenge EU's "greenwashing" nuclear, gas decision
Leonore Gewessler Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Austria will bring a legal complaint against the European Union's decision to classify gas and nuclear energy as green and sustainable transitional energy sources, its climate protection minister said. "Especially with the war waging in Ukraine, we can't have a greenwashing programme for investment in nuclear power and fossil gas," Leonore Gewessler said in a statement. "Nuclear energy and natural gas do not contribute to climate protection."

Earlier on Tuesday, the European Parliament declined to block the European Commission's so-called energy taxonomy decision. "As soon as this greenwashing program comes into force, Austria will lodge its already-prepared complaint against it with the European Court," she said, adding that Austria would seek to recruit other member states as allies in its legal action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

