Tarun Vijay submits report on declaring Mangarh hillock in Rajasthan as a monument of National Importance

Interacting with media, Minister of State for Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal  said that the unsung heroes and Mangarh hillock haven’t received the importance in history which they deserved.

The Union Minister also added that our younger generation is unaware of their sacrifice and Mangarh hillock, it will be our responsibility to highlight significance of and provide information about Mangarh Hillock. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBShillong)
A team from National Monuments Authority lead by Shri Tarun Vijay, Chairman, National Monuments Authority, submitted a report on declaring Mangarh hillock in Rajasthan as a monument of National Importance in the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to the Minister of State for Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal today at Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi. This report carries relevant details about the Mangarh hillock and recommendations by National Monuments Authority.

Interacting with the media, Minister of State for Culture Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the unsung heroes and Mangarh hillock haven't received the importance in history that they deserved. He also said 1500 Bhil tribal freedom fighters were brutally killed by the British army on 17th November 1913. To pay our tribute to them, on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav we will positively take forward the report submitted by NMA Chairperson, Shri Tarun Vijay. The Union Minister also added that our younger generation is unaware of their sacrifice and Mangarh hillock, it will be our responsibility to highlight significance of and provide information about Mangarh Hillock.

Mangarh, the hillock in Banswara District, Rajasthan was visited by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat and the local Bhil tribals had been demanding the Mangarh hills be declared a National Monument.

