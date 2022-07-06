Left Menu

Small wall collapses at Kasturba hospital, no one hurt: MCD

A small portion of a parapet between the post-operative ward and medical superintendent office collapsed in Kasturba Hospital on Wednesday, prompting the civic authorities to order a safety audit of the building.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 21:15 IST
Small wall collapses at Kasturba hospital, no one hurt: MCD
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

A small portion of a parapet between the post-operative ward and medical superintendent office collapsed in Kasturba Hospital on Wednesday, prompting the civic authorities to order a safety audit of the building. According to civic authorities, no one was hurt in the incident.

"A brick wall railing collapsed and fell along with parapet and plaster from the back side of post-operative ward on the third floor of administrative block of Kasturba Hospital on Tuesday. There was no injury to any patient/attendants and no damage was incurred to any equipment, machine etc.," the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

It added that the staff present on duty immediately closed the affected area to prevent any mis-happening. A senior MCD official said the medical superintendent of the hospital brought the matter immediately in the notice of the executive engineer (works department) after the collapse of the wall portion.

The official said that necessary directions have been given to conduct the structure safety audit and take remedial measures.

Kasturba Hospital is a major maternity hospital located in the Delhi's walled city area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

NASA telescope captures cosmic skyrocket: Check out this striking picture

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022