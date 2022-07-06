Left Menu

UK's Drax to keep coal-fired power plant online this winter if needed -minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK power generator Drax Group Plc has agreed to keep its coal-fired power plant online this winter if needed, British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday.

The UK now has two coal plants available this winter and talks were ongoing with one more, Kwarteng said on Twitter, adding that the government would on Thursday announce the results of its biggest ever renewable energy auction.

