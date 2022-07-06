UK's Drax to keep coal-fired power plant online this winter if needed -minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:21 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
UK power generator Drax Group Plc has agreed to keep its coal-fired power plant online this winter if needed, British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday.
The UK now has two coal plants available this winter and talks were ongoing with one more, Kwarteng said on Twitter, adding that the government would on Thursday announce the results of its biggest ever renewable energy auction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kwasi Kwarteng
- Kwarteng
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal gets board endorsement
Heads of two Libyan chambers accept UN invitation to Geneva meeting -twitter
Twitter testing 2,500 character limit for a post
Delhi police arrest Muslim journalist over Twitter post
After Alia announces pregnancy, Twitterati ask Deepika, Katrina for 'khushkhabri'