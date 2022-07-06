Babu Jagjivan Ram remains immortal in people's hearts: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday paid tributes to Jagjivan Ram on his 36th death anniversary.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday paid tributes to Jagjivan Ram on his 36th death anniversary. As per an official release, Bommai said that Babu Jagjivan Ram will remain immortal in people's hearts.
"Born in a poor family, Babu Jagjivan Ram led an ideal life. He worked for the welfare of Dalits and the poor. He was the voice of Dalits and the oppressed classes emulating Dr BR Ambedkar," he said. He has served the nation in many multiple posts. He was a harbinger of the Green Revolution. He played a prominent role in making India self-reliant in food grain production through the Green Revolution. He has proved his efficiency as a Defence Minister too, Bommai added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ikea India to source more products locally amid rising inflation
Bharat Gaurav trains provide opportunity to explore architectural, cultural, historical marvels of India: G Kishan Reddy
US values bilateral ties with India; it is 'key strategic' partner in Indo-Pacific: White House
India adds 12,249 coronavirus infections, 13 deaths; active cases up by over 2300
Indian Army Chief Pande to visit Nepal in August