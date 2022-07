EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with counterparts from several countries in Bali

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held separate bilateral talks with his counterparts from Indonesia, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, and Senegal on the sidelines of a G-20 conclave in Bali.

The primary focus of the talks was to expand two-way cooperation notwithstanding the rapid geopolitical developments.

The external affairs minister also met Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama during which they reviewed the implementation of India's development projects in Fiji and discussed ways to take forward the ties.

After he meets with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Jaishankar said India supports the Indonesian presidency of the G-20.

The G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in Bali has been hosted by Indonesia in its capacity as the president of the grouping. ''Pleasure to meet again FM Retno Marsudi of Indonesia. Appreciated the excellent arrangements for the G20 FMM in Bali. India supports the Indonesian Presidency and will do its utmost to ensure its success,'' Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister described his meeting with Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon as ''warm''.

''A warm meeting with FM Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon of Mexico. Noted our expanded cooperation in space, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and innovation. Welcomed our growing trade. #IndiaMexico coordination in multilateral forums including G20 remains strong,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Following his meeting with Argentinian foreign minister Santiago Cafiero, the external affairs minister said they followed up on their recent meetings in Delhi and Munich.

''Nice to catch up with FM @SantiagoCafiero of Argentina. Following up on our recent meetings in New Delhi and Munich,'' he said.

In his talks with the foreign minister of Senegal Aissata Tall Sall, Jaishankar said it was agreed to take forward cooperation in areas such as agriculture, health, fertilizer production, railways, and power transmission.

''A productive meeting with FM @AissataOfficiel of Senegal. Appreciate her sentiments on Vaccine Maitri and our development projects. Agreed to take forward cooperation in agriculture, health, fertilizer production, railways, power transmission, and solar energy,'' he said.

Jaishankar began his two-day visit to Bali on Thursday.

The G-20 is a leading grouping that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80 percent of the global GDP, 75 percent of global trade, and 60 percent of the population of the planet.

The members of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union. Spain is also invited as a permanent guest.

Each year, the Presidency invites guest countries, which take full part in the G20 exercise. Several international and regional organizations also participate, granting the forum an even broader representation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)