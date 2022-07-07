Left Menu

Telangana spends Rs 58,000 cr on 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-07-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 19:56 IST
Telangana spends Rs 58,000 cr on 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme
The Telangana government has so far deposited Rs 57,956 crore under nine tranches of its flagship 'Rythu bandhu' scheme, a welfare programme meant to incentivise state's farmers for their work.

The K Chandrashekar Rao-led government in its first term ( 2014-2018) waived Rs 22,000 crore farm loans of 41.46 lakh farmers, an official release said on Thursday.

With constant push by the state government, the irrigable land grew to 2.16 crore acres.

The state government has been spending Rs 10,000 crore per annum to provide free 24 hour quality power to farmers and so far over Rs 36,000 crore has been spent to strengthen power transmission system, it said.

The state has emerged as top producer of cotton even as it is competing with Punjab in the case of paddy production.

