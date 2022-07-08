Blinken calls on Russia to let Ukrainian grain out - Western official

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed Russia directly at a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali on Friday and called on Moscow to let Ukrainian grain out to the world, a Western official said.

Blinken spoke at a plenary session of the meeting, which was focused on food and energy insecurity, said the official, who did not want to be otherwise identified.

"He addressed Russia directly, saying: 'To our Russian colleagues: Ukraine is not your country. Its grain is not your grain. Why are you blocking the ports? You should let the grain out,'" the official said.

