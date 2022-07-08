Left Menu

Blinken calls on Russia to let Ukrainian grain out - Western official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-07-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 13:14 IST
Blinken calls on Russia to let Ukrainian grain out - Western official
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed Russia directly at a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali on Friday and called on Moscow to let Ukrainian grain out to the world, a Western official said.

Blinken spoke at a plenary session of the meeting, which was focused on food and energy insecurity, said the official, who did not want to be otherwise identified.

"He addressed Russia directly, saying: 'To our Russian colleagues: Ukraine is not your country. Its grain is not your grain. Why are you blocking the ports? You should let the grain out,'" the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

