After child denied uniform, man barges into classroom with sword, threatens teachers

In a shocking incident, a man in Bihar's Araria allegedly barged into a school with a sword and threatened teachers after he didn't get money for his child's school uniform.

ANI | Araria (Bihar) | Updated: 08-07-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 13:42 IST
Man barges into school with sword after his child didn't get money for uniform in Bihar's Araria. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a man in Bihar's Araria allegedly barged into a school with a sword and threatened teachers after he didn't get money for his child's school uniform. Speaking to ANI about the incident, Jokihat Station House Officer (SHO) said, "The father reached his child's school with a sword and threatened teachers allegedly after he didn't get money for school uniform in Araria."

The man, identified as Akbar, also threatened the teachers that if he doesn't get the money within 24 hours, he will come again. The incident happened in Jokihaat block under Bhagwanpur panchayat.

An FIR has been registered against the man following it. The headmaster of the school, Jehangir, complained about the matter to Jokihat BDO.

The incident took place when the classes were underway in the school. The video of the man with the sword has gone viral on social media. (ANI)

