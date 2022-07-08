Russia says it will boost gas supply to Europe if Canada returns turbine

The Kremlin on Friday said it would increase gas supplies to Europe if a turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline currently being serviced in Canada was returned.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Ukraine was opposed to Canada returning the turbine to Russia's Gazprom, arguing that it would violate sanctions imposed after Russia's deployment of its armed forces to Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed claims that Russia was using oil and gas to exert political pressure.

He said a maintenance shutdown of Nord Stream 1 planned for this month was a regular, scheduled event, and that no one was "inventing" any repairs.

