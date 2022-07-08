Banks should step up compliance in issuance of Kisan Credit Cards to poor farmers: Rupala

Urging banks to step up compliance while issuing Kisan Credit Cards, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala has asked them to follow the KCC guidelines properly, and acknowledge and fix the timeline for application clearance.

The Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister also suggested banks issue KCCs to poor fishermen who are unable to provide collateral.

KCC should also be given to people from Maldhari (Ghumantu) community, who do not stay in one place and have no collateral security to offer, Rupal suggested in the review meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 7. These efforts should aim at accelerating the efforts of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying in full saturation of KCC in the country, Rupala added.

The Centre in the Budget 2018-19 had announced the extension of the facility of KCC to fisheries and animal husbandry farmers to help them to meet their working capital needs.

The KCC facility will help fisheries and animal husbandry farmers to meet their short-term credit requirements of rearing animals, poultry birds, fish, shrimp, and other aquatic organisms, and the capture of fish.

''Parshottam Rupala, in the meeting held yesterday, suggested a few measures for compliance by the Banks viz, all Banks must follow the Guidelines of KCC properly, the due acknowledgment for KCC application should be given to the applicants and a timeline decision on the application should be fixed,'' an official statement said. The reasons for rejection should be clearly indicated so that field officers could rectify and re-submit the forms, the statement added. The Department of Fisheries (DoF), the statement said, is trying to explore the possibility of extending KCC to the fishermen, who are not covered at present, such as those who do not own/lease boats or assets, etc.

States and union territories have been advised to regularly monitor the progress of saturation of eligible fishers and fish farmers under KCC and follow-up action must be taken with the concerned banks for removing shortcomings and ensuring early sanction of KCC, the statement said.

A total of 25.42 lakh KCCs was issued to farmers working in fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying sectors as of June 24, 2022, it added.

The government is reaching out to farmers for the issuance of KCC on a campaign mode. In a special drive organized from June to December 2020, 18.81 lakh fresh KCCs were issued to eligible dairy farmers of milk cooperatives and milk producer companies. In the ongoing nationwide campaign, 1.42 lakh KCCs were issued to eligible fishermen as of June 24 this year.

Further, the fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying ministry said it has developed an online portal in association with SIDBI, which will facilitate online submission, processing, and monitoring. Banks are requested to facilitate API integration with their banking system for this portal, which will enable real-time monitoring, it added.

