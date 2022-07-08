Left Menu

PGCIL bags transmission project to evacuate power from Neemuch SEZ in Madhya Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 18:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@pgcilindia)
State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) has bagged an inter-state transmission project for evacuation of electricity from Neemuch SEZ in Madhya Pradesh.

PGCIL has won the project through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

''Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish inter-state transmission system for 'Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from Neemuch SEZ' on Build, Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis,'' according to a BSE filing on Friday.

The Letter of Intent (LoI) for the project was issued to PGCIL on July 7.

The project comprises establishment of two 400 kV DIC transmission lines passing through the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, a new 400/220 kV pooling substation at Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh) and 400 kV bay extension works.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

