TIMELINE-French utility giant EDF's history

The French government said this week it plans to re-nationalise EDF, the debt-laden operator of Europe's largest fleet of nuclear power plants. The company has been hobbled by technical problems, which have slashed its electricity output, and by government rules forcing it to sell discounted power.

Here is a snapshot of its history: * 1946: EDF is created from the nationalisation of dozens of power companies, as part of efforts to rebuild France's badly dented post-war economy. It has a monopoly.

* 1963: France's first nuclear plant is operational. * 1973: France decides to invest massively in the nuclear sector in response to the global oil shock.

* 2005: France raises over 6 billion euros when it partly privatises EDF at 32 euros per share, making it one of Europe's largest energy companies by market capitalisation. It remains 84% state-owned. * 2007: Shares peak at more than twice their listing price.

* 2020-2021: "Project Hercules" plan for the overhaul of EDF is launched to tackle a series of woes including rising debt and troubles at ageing reactors, but it gets bogged down in talks with unions and the European Commission. * December 2021: EDF takes four reactors offline due to corrosion concerns. The number of reactors switched off then increases over the following months.

* January 2022: Government tells EDF to sell more of its cheap nuclear power to smaller competitors in order to limit the increase of electricity prices in France. * May 2022: EDF issues profit warning over reactor outages, as 12 of its 56 French reactors were offline and being inspected for stress corrosion.

* July 2022: About half of EDF's French nuclear reactors are now offline. Shares trade around 8-9 euros. The government says it will bring the company back under full state ownership and kicks off search for new CEO. ($1 = 0.9872 euros) (Writing by Ingrid Melander Editing by Tassilo Hummel and David Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)