Rex on the beach: a roarsome sand sculpture festival in Belgium

Call it Jurassic Beach. After a month of scraping, carving and smoothing 6,000 tonnes of sand, a seaside exhibition of more than 50 sculpted dinosaurs has opened on Belgium's coast. Bob van Iperen, an event manager for the "Dinos in the Sand" festival in Middelkerke, said it took a dozen people 10 days just to compact sand that would form bases for towering sculptures of dinosaurs from the Velociraptor and Stegosaurus to the Tyrannosaurus Rex and more.

Artists from 30 countries then descended onto the beach to have their sculptures ready for the July-September festival, which includes guided tours by a paleontologist, an "excavation zone" and dinosaur workshops for visitors.

