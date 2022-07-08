Left Menu

Rex on the beach: a roarsome sand sculpture festival in Belgium

Reuters | Middelkerke | Updated: 08-07-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 19:13 IST
Rex on the beach: a roarsome sand sculpture festival in Belgium
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Call it Jurassic Beach. After a month of scraping, carving and smoothing 6,000 tonnes of sand, a seaside exhibition of more than 50 sculpted dinosaurs has opened on Belgium's coast. Bob van Iperen, an event manager for the "Dinos in the Sand" festival in Middelkerke, said it took a dozen people 10 days just to compact sand that would form bases for towering sculptures of dinosaurs from the Velociraptor and Stegosaurus to the Tyrannosaurus Rex and more.

Artists from 30 countries then descended onto the beach to have their sculptures ready for the July-September festival, which includes guided tours by a paleontologist, an "excavation zone" and dinosaur workshops for visitors.

Also Read: Belgium debates contentious prisoner swap treaty with Iran

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022