Left Menu

Centre to provide all support to Bengal for power sector reforms: Minister

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 19:55 IST
Centre to provide all support to Bengal for power sector reforms: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre will extend all possible support to West Bengal to carry out reforms in its energy sector, Union Power Minister R K Singh has said.

The state government is reportedly preparing a reform project plan under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), which will be sent to the power ministry, after clearance from the finance department and the cabinet.

''We will provide whatever fund Bengal requires to carry out the power reforms,'' Singh said when asked about the state project under the RDSS.

The minister was recently in the city on the occasion of the 75th foundation day celebrations of Damodar Valley Corporation.

The RDSS, which has an outlay of Rs 3,03,758 crore over five years, proposes a reduction in transmission and distribution (T&D) losses at pan-India levels to 12-15 per cent by 2024-25.

Singh expressed concern over the high transmission and distribution losses of state power utilities, and said they will have to become more professional to match central and private counterparts.

The West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (WBSEDCL) had reported T&D loss of 21.35 per cent in 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022