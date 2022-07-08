Left Menu

Vikaspuri suicide: Man killed self inside public toilet, not PVR Cinema, says Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Friday clarified that the incident of alleged suicide took place in the public toilet of a commercial complex in West Delhi but not inside the premises of PVR Cinema.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 23:52 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 23:52 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Friday clarified that the incident of alleged suicide took place in the public toilet of a commercial complex in West Delhi but not inside the premises of PVR Cinema. "It is clarified that the incident of suicide happened in a public toilet (not part of the PVR) in G Block Commercial Complex at Vikaspuri. It is a big commercial complex in which many shops and commercial activities are there. The toilet is accessed by shopkeepers of the complex," said Ghanshyam Bansal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West Delhi.

The police had earlier in the day said that a 44-year-old man allegedly killed himself in the washroom of the cinema hall. However, it later clarified about the "confusion." "Because the market complex is popularly referred to as PVR Complex, confusion has arisen as to the location of the toilet. Hence it is clarified that a public toilet in the market complex, outside of the PVR. All concerned may kindly take note of it," clarified the police official.

The identity of the man, said to be undergoing treatment for a mental illness, was ascertained on the basis of the Aadhaar card found in his pocket. The police are investigating further into the case. PVR Cinemas also clarified and said that the "unfortunate incident did not take place inside our premises but in the public toilet in a commercial complex of the West Delhi Mall (Vikaspuri). We take all measures for complete safety and security of our patrons inside our cinema." (ANI)

