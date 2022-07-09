Left Menu

LeT terrorist associate arrested in J-K's Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army 22 RR arrested a hybrid terrorist associate of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district, the police said on Saturday.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-07-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 11:13 IST
LeT terrorist associate arrested in J-K's Baramulla
LeT terrorist associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army 22 RR arrested a hybrid terrorist associate of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla district, the police said on Saturday. The terrorist was identified as Mohd Iqbal Bhat, a resident of Tilgam Payeen. He was arrested at a checkpoint in Kreeri area of Baramulla.

Based on reliable input regarding terrorist movement in the Kreeri area, joint parties of Police and Army 29 RR established Naka at Kreeri. During Naka checking one Hybrid terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit was apprehended along with arms and ammunition, the police said.

Incriminating materials include one pistol, a pistol magazine and 7 rounds- pistol ammunition have also been recovered from the hybrid terrorist. According to police, the terrorist has been actively involved in providing logistics support for terrorist activities and was in touch with Pakistani terrorists Saifullah and Abu Zarar.

The successful apprehension of the hybrid terrorist has helped prevent major terror plots and bust the module responsible for various recent attacks on PRI members and non-locals. In addition, the terrorist was actively involved in providing chemicals and other materials for carrying out an IED attack on National Highway between Narbal and Renji. Interrogation of the apprehended terrorist is likely to give further inputs for future counter-terrorism operations.

Earlier on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr in Awantipora. During checking, the terrorist was identified as Aamir Ahmed Parray son of Abdul Rashid Parray resident of Kashwa Chitragam, Shopian, linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr.

Meanwhile, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists surrendered before police and security forces following an encounter in Kulgam on Wednesday. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the surrendered terrorists were identified as Nadeem Abbas Bhat, resident of Reshipura, Qaimoh and Kafeel Mir, resident of Mirpura, Qaimoh.

Both were part of a recently recruited module of LeT. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship carrier plane; Argentine 'gargoyle' shows how huge predatory dinosaurs evolved and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Aurora to build Virgin Galactic spaceship car...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

INSIGHT-Why India ramped up Russian oil imports, easing pressure on Moscow

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022