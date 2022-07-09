Higher Education Secy says implementation of NEP focuses on curriculum, competent faculty and leverage technology

As the three-day Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam continues in Varanasi, Higher Education Secretary K Sanjay Murthy said the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) focuses on three pillars. First, a curriculum which meets the industry's requirements; second, a capable and competent faculty to deliver content; and third, to leverage technology to deliver it at the least cost. Addressing the event in Varanasi on Friday, Higher Education Secretary said the second of its three-day programme has witnessed intense deliberations on future education in the country.

The intense exercise of consultations with over 300 state Universities, 300 Central Universities, and private universities was consulted on the various aspects of the implementation of NEP. "We got the consensus of all the state governments towards implementing the 16-point agenda plan of action. Now, this 16-point agenda plan of action is one of the foundations of the actions that we proposed to discuss in this three-day event. All participants of this conference will be benefited from the best practices that are happening throughout the country," Murthy said.

The Education Secretary further said that this Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam gives an opportunity to interact to see how NEP can be adopted and implemented at the least cost. "We feel that this intense discussion that will emerge from these three days' discussion will motivate, excite, as well as allow the universities towards a better plan of action for implementation of the NEP," he added.

"I am sure, participants will benefit immensely from Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam on the implementation of the National Education Policy in Varanasi on Thursday, said a press release by Prime Minister's Office.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that 'our education system and young generation carry a big part of realizing the pledges of the 'Amrit Kaal', added the statement. The Ministry of Education organised Shiksha Samagam from July 7 to July 9. It will provide a platform for eminent academicians, policymakers and academic leaders to deliberate and share their experiences and discuss the roadmap for effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In the three-day Shiksha Samagam, panel discussions are to be held on nine themes. These themes are Multidisciplinary and Holistic Education; Skill Development and Employability; Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship; Capacity Building of Teachers for Quality Education; Quality, Ranking and Accreditation; Digital Empowerment and Online Education; Equitable and Inclusive Education; Indian Knowledge System; and Internationalisation of Higher Education. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)