Tripura: ARDD declares slaughtering 'prohibited' for animal protection

Pertaining to the prevention of animal cruelty, the Secretary of the Department of Animal Resources Development (ARDD) Dr T.K. Debnath on Saturday declared that no animal slaughtering shall be allowed in the urban areas of Agartala city on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha. "No slaughtering should be allowed throughout the urban areas of Agartala city tomorrow; pertaining to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (Slaughter House) Rules 2001, and even if it took place in the city, the slaughtering would be considered as absolutely illegal and shall attract punishment," Dr Debnath along with Director DK Chakma declared in a press conference at the Civil Secretariat in Agartala.

Referring to a notification of the Animal Welfare Board of India, a circular was served to all the concerned departments focusing upon the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act 1960 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (Slaughter House) Rules 2001 ached of Bakrid, throughout the country. Dr Debnath further said that the Enforcement Department and the DGP of the state have been informed to take serious vigilance upon this notification to stop such illegal slaughtering in the Urban Areas, since the Act says, without Slaughtering House, any slaughtering should be considered Illegal, which attracts punishment as is considered as a punishable offence.

Animals are being carried and transported by breaking the said Act and/or the Transportation Act 1978, which results in the killing of a number of animals during transportation. Moreover, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal (Slaughter House) Rules 2001 says, pregnant cows, ill animals, the calves who are below three months cannot be slaughtered; else would be punished as per the aforesaid rules.

All sensitive areas in Agartala are on high alert by the enforcement department to check for any untoward incident during the festivity amidst the said notification by the ARDD. (ANI)

